Contestant On ‘The Price Is Right’ Breaks Plinko Record And Freaks Out

Ryan Belz of Millerton, Pennsylvania is now the new master of Plinko on the hit game show The Price is Right.

Ryan broke the previous record of $30,500 by winning $31,500. And his freak out on the show is legendary!

After running up to host Drew Carey while shouting, “Oh my god, is it real?!” he proceeded to earn 5 Plinko chips. The first drop earned him the high prize of $10,000, which was then followed up by $1k, another $10,000, $500 and, in an incredible display of luck or the most random skill ever, yet ANOTHER $10,000.

