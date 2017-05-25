Factors To Look For To Detertmine If Your Partner Is Predisposed To Cheating

Tracey Cox is a sex advice expert who has broken down the 12 factors to look for in a cheating partner.

While nobody can accurately predict if your partner is going to cheat on you, Cox notes several indicators that predispose people to being unfaithful. Some of these indicators are pretty obvious and within their control, like if your partner has cheated before (duh). However, some of these factors they have no control of, including if their parents cheated before, or if they happen to work in…finance.

Check out the following 12 factors to look for to see if your partner is predisposed to cheat.

-Were they with someone else when you met?

-How often are you having sex?

-Have they stopped watching porn?

-Did either of their parents have an affair?

-Have they cheated before?

-How good looking are they?

-How much opportunity do they have to meet people and get away with cheating?

-How much daily contact do you have with your partner?

-How close are you?

-How well do you know their friends?

-How much do they drink?

-Does cheating fit with their moral code?

Via Daily Mail