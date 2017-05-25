Frisco and McKinney Listed as Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in America

A new census shows McKinney and Frisco battling it out for the No.2 spot.

Dallas might not be the fastest growing city in America but but its neighbors are the No.2 and 3 cities. A new census from the U.S Census Bureau shows that that 5 of the top 10 fastest growing cities in America are here in Texas. No.1 is Conroe, a suburb just north of Houston right along I-45. Coming in second is Frisco followed by McKinney. Georgetown just north of Austin dropped from its previous spot and is now in 5th. Coming in 9th is New Braunfels, just north of San Antonio and home to Schiltterbaun.

Texas’ state demographer, Lloyd Potter tells the Dallas Morning News “There’s a lot of jobs being created in those areas, which means a lot of infrastructure development as well. With new households showing up every day, they need places to live, a road to drive their cars on, schools,”