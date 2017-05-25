Gordon Ramsay And Kevin Spacey Face Each Other In A “Swear Off” (Video)

Kevin Spacey has won two Academy Awards. Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants have been awarded a total of 16 Michelin Stars. You would think men of such stature would be above swearing and using foul language like a couple of heathens. Thank goodness for us they are not.

The two faced each other in a “swear off,” for the first trailer for Ramsay’s new season of The F Word, of which Spacey is his first guest. The two snack on some food prepped by Ramsay, and Spacey shows off his incredible talent not only for swearing, but impressions as well.

Don’t worry, or unfortunately depending on where you are, the swears are bleeped out, so it’s totally safe for work!

The F Word premiers on FOX next Tuesday, May 31.

Via Thrillist