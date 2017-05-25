Lance Armstrong Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

May 25, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Anna Hansen, Engaged, girlfriend, Kate Hudson, Kristin Richard, Lance Armstong

Lance asked, she said yes, and Instagram spread the news.

The bride to be is Anna Hansen; the groom is Lance Armstrong. The caption of their happy photo: “She said… YES!!!!”

They’ve been together 10 years and have two children — Max, 7, and Olivia, 6.

Lance was married once before to Kristin Richard. They divorced in 2003 and have three kids together.

The same year he got divorced, Lance began datingSheryl Crow. They got engaged before splitting up in 2006.

Lance also dated Kate Hudson.

He won a record seven consecutive Tour de France titles, but they were all stripped from him in 2012 because he used performance-enhancing drugs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live