NY Times Releases Pics Of Items Found At Manchester Bombing: Shrapnel, Battery, & Backpack

May 25, 2017 12:04 PM
WARNING. The pictures you are about to see are very hard to look at, especially knowing that children were killed.

The New York Times published several pictures that came directly from the arena bombing in Manchester. It would appear that the bomber used a shrapnel bomb, which contains bits a pieces of metal like bolts and screws. It also looks like the bomb had a detonator, which implies the idea was “thought out.”

There were also remnants of a backpack found at the scene, as well as a battery…a Yuasa 12-volt, 2.1 amp lead acid battery. This particular battery is known to pack a punch and was likely used to “reduce the risk of being a dud.” You can read more about the items found at the scene HERE.

In case you are wondering, yes, that is blood on the floor. While we don’t know who that blood belongs to, whether a victim or the bomber, it just doesn’t sit well. Just a truly horrific event in Manchester. Again, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

