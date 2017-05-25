Police Arrest Ex-Cop After Bearded Woman Robs Bank In California

An arrest has been made after a bearded woman robbed a bank in Danville Wednesday morning.
36-year-old Jennifer Rae McClary, an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department from 2006-2008 and for the Placentia Police Department from 2008-2010 was arrested for suspicion of bank robbery and possession of a controlled substance.
With a painted beard on her face, she entered the Bank of the West and handed a teller a note demanding money. She then fled on foot and was captured before she could get away.
McClary’s motive for robbing the bank is unknown at this time.
Via KTVU