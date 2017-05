The innovator of Puma’s furry slide shoe has released another creation for us to enjoy.

Fans were worried about their furry slides getting wet if they were near water, but we finally have a solution.  Today, Puma and Rihanna are releasing Jelly Slides.

Oui, you heard right. The Jelly Slide drops on Thursday. #FENTYxPUMA A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on May 23, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Better get these sooner rather than later, her furry slides which normally retail for around $80 have been popping up on Ebay for around $1,000.

Via MTV