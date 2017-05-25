Watch Dan Stevens Perform In “Beauty And The Beast” Pre-CGI!

Behind the scenes of footage of Beauty and the Beast has leaked, showing a pre-CGI Beast escorting Belle to their very romantic night in the castle.

As hard as it is to believe, Dan Stevens walking around in a huge motion capture suit trying to not trip actually causes the scene to lose some of its romanticism!

I finally can say that @thatdanstevens and I have the same body shape. pic.twitter.com/Yfaj5PydRx — Perkins (@theonewitheone) May 24, 2017

wow DAN STEVENS DID THAT pic.twitter.com/JUMm2EtEfm — rayne 🌺 (@adandamn) May 23, 2017

Somehow, the two kept a straight face while filming their emotional dance with Dan looking like that!

Best thing ever! I now want to watch the whole movie with @thatdanstevens just in the ugly suit. Love this movie more and more daily. pic.twitter.com/oXKQgZ077b — Harlee (@albionscastle) May 24, 2017

Director Bill Condon praised Dan for his work on the film saying, “I really stood in awe of Dan. Not only did he conquer the technology, but he had fun with it. I always said, we could get everything else in this movie right, but if we didn’t get a beast that people believed in, then it wouldn’t work.”

Via E!