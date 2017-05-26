Alamo Drafthouse Plans “Female Only” Showing Of Wonder Woman; Men Freak Out

Popular movie theater franchise Alamo Drafthouse decided it would celebrate the premier of the empowering Female Superhero movie “Wonder Woman” starring Gal Gadot by hosting a showing of the movie just for females. Not all of the showings of the movie that opens nationwide June 2nd are for females only. Just this one. And some men absolute hate the idea.

The Alamo Drafthouse Austin Facebook page is overflowing with comments of people loving the marketing campaign, but also, as the internet tends to do, has a ton of haters thinking this is somehow discrimination. Luckily the Alama Drafthouse Austin digital team is on point.

The first showing of “Wonder Woman” just for women, sold out in the first day of ticket availability.

Some guys brought up the idea to “identify as a woman” just to get into the screening they feel excluded from.

Alamo Drafthouse added a second showing for women, that promptly sold out, just like the first.