Arrow Star Stephen Amell Dominates American Ninja Warrior Course

May 26, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: American Ninja Warrior, Arrow, Charity, red nose day, superhero

Sometimes the superheros on the screen are as strong as they look.

Stephan Amell might be a real superhero. If you’re a fan of Arrow on the CW, then you already know how ripped Stephen Amell gets for his role as the Green Arrow. But he really put those muscles to the test when he completed the full American Ninja Warrior course for the celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day. The show not only brought on Amell, but Derek Hough, Erika Christensen and a few more, only they we’re able to complete the course. Amell helped raise $35,000 for Red Nose Day. Check out the impressive performance in the clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live