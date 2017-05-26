Britney Spears Songwriter Claims “Hold It Against Me” Is About Katy Perry

Since she released the song in 2011, we’ve all been wondering if Britney Spears’ “Hold It Against Me.” has been about anybody specific. Katy Perry apparently wrote “I Kissed A Girl” about Miley Cyrus,

Until now.

Bonnie McKee wrote five songs on Spears’ album Femme Fatale, including “Hold It Against Me.” She claims that the song was inspired by none other than Katy Perry!

@BonnieMcKee Hold It Against Me: please tell us the inspiration. I love love love that song — Greg (@hello_gregory) May 25, 2017

The inspiration for @britneyspears 's song Hold it Against Me was @katyperry's babely bod. True story. https://t.co/psAAaWvGcL — Bonnie McKee (@BonnieMcKee) May 25, 2017

At the time of the song’s creation, Bonnie was working with Katy on Teenage Dream, so her claims might be plausible. Still, nobody from the Spears or Perry camp has commented yet.

Via Teen Vogue