Britney Spears Songwriter Claims “Hold It Against Me” Is About Katy Perry

May 26, 2017 6:03 AM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Hold It Against Me, Katy Perry, lyrics, song, Witness

Since she released the song in 2011, we’ve all been wondering if Britney Spears’ “Hold It Against Me.” has been about anybody specific.  Katy Perry apparently wrote “I Kissed A Girl” about Miley Cyrus,

Until now.

Bonnie McKee wrote five songs on Spears’ album Femme Fatale, including “Hold It Against Me.”  She claims that the song was inspired by none other than Katy Perry!

At the time of the song’s creation, Bonnie was working with Katy on Teenage Dream, so her claims might be plausible.  Still, nobody from the Spears or Perry camp has commented yet.

Via Teen Vogue

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live