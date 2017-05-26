Dating Co-Workers Not Recommended But Still Popular

May 26, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: co-workers, dating, MarketWatch, relationship, study

MarketWatch reports the results of a new survey show there’s a LOT more going on at work… than work!

  • 25% of Americans have been romantically involved with a co-worker.
  • 42% of those who began an office relationship are still with that person.
  • Of those who broke up, 54% of guys and 62% of women said it didn’t end well.

What you always have to keep in mind is that if a relationship with a co-worker ends, you’re still working together, and doing so can be really uncomfortable.

Have you dated a co-worker? How did it go? Let us know in the comments below?

