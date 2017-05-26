DJ Khaled Completely Fanboyed Over Collaborating With Rihanna

May 26, 2017 7:35 AM
We are already in love with “I’m The One” from DJ Khaled’s upcoming tenth album Grateful.  “I’m The One” features Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Quavo, and if Khaled is to be believed, we can expect more incredible collaborations in the future.

Khaled has once again used his magical wizard powers and brought along Rihanna for some vocal appearances on an upcoming track.  He celebrated the great news by posting pictures of Rihanna and himself on Instagram NON STOP.  He completely fanboyed out after telling all of us we got “another one.”

Our favorite part is DJ Khaled telling all the fans to keep this information “top secret” after posting 438 pictures telling the world the secret!

