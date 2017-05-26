Here’s How You Can Get A Free Burger In Dallas Tomorrow

Don’t look now, but tomorrow (Sunday 5/28/17) is National Hamburger Day! And I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than getting a free ‘burg.

Down on Lower Greenville in Dallas, Stan’s Blue Note has been a staple since 1952. They’re giving back to the community by handing out (incredible!) hamburgers for free tomorrow (again, Sunday 5/28/17).

Here are the details:

The offer is limited to about 150 burgers (while supplies last).

You need to bring your phone and show the promotion on Stan’s Blue Note’s Facebook page.

It would be a good idea to get there early: maybe before 1:00pm (when their kitchen opens tomorrow).

Their new patio and the bar open at 11:00am (so you can hang out before the kitchen opens!).

Dine-in orders only.

Only a hamburger: no sides are included (but they obviously sell them).

Thanks for the tip, Brentney Hamilton at GuideLive!

Source: GuideLive

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.