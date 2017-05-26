High School Pep Rally Goes Viral After Pixar Themed Dance Performance

May 26, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: dance, Disney, High School, Pixar

Can you name every major Pixar character?

If you can you’re awesome,  the Walden Grove High School dance team got some recognition from the NBA earlier this month after they’re Pixar themed dance hit the internet. Not only was the dance team decked out in Pixar costumes their dance told a story and was quite intricate. After their performance went viral a representative the Arizona Suns basketball game asked the dance team to perform during half time. Guess your never to old to dress up as Woody and Buzz. Check out the video below.

