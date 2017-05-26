HS Includes Student’s Service Dog In The Yearbook Class Photos

There’s something special about getting your yearbook at the end of the school year. It’s always fun to see what pics made it in there. Not to mention reading the dumb notes your friends left on the blank pages.

It’s also cool to find something unexpected…like a dog with his very own photo among the other students.

they put his service dog in the yearbook i'm CRYING pic.twitter.com/yU47kpKnwA — diana bloom (@nycstheplacetob) May 18, 2017

This is Alpha, service dog to Andrew “AJ” Schalk. AJ has type 1 diabetes. When his blood sugar gets too low, Alpha lets him know. Sometime last year, AJ started bring Alpha to school with him. The two have been side by side all year long in every single class, so it makes sense that Alpha would get his pic in the yearbook. He even has his very own student ID! Click HERE to see the pics.