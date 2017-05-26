James Franco Tapped As The New Face Of Coach For Men Fragrance

James Franco’s rebellious spirit is the “perfect representation” of the Coach man.

The 39-year-old was just tapped as the new face for Coach’s line of male fragrances, Coach for Men. Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a statement, “James is the quintessential-cool Coach guy. He’s handsome, there’s a bit of danger and he’s thoughtful and challenging, energetic and prolific.”

#JamesFranco has been named the face of our new men’s fragrance. Available this fall. #CoachTheFragrance pic.twitter.com/BpvA2dJhyI — Coach (@Coach) May 25, 2017

This is not Franco’s first foray into fragrances. In 2013, he was named the face of Gucci’s fragrance, Made to Measure, also making appearances in many Gucci fragrance campaigns in the past.

Coach for Men is expected to launch September, 2017.

Via US Magazine