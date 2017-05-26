Katy Perry Honors Victims of Ariana Grande Manchester Bombing

By Jon Wiederhorn

Katy Perry halted her club concert in London last night (May 25) to ask for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester earlier in the week.

The pop star was playing an intimate show to for 200 fans at Water Rats, when she paused for a moment to share her feelings about the terror attack with the crowd. “It was hard for you guys, I know that,” she said. “It was hard for me because we all love music. We’re all listening to the same music. And you think about it and you think, ‘That’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s my cousin, that’s the person that loves music.’ It’s awful, it’s awful. It’s awful.”

Perry encouraged the members of the audience to do anything they can to assist the victims. “Whatever you can do to help, you should,” she said. “If you can’t do anything, that’s fine. But what you should do is not let them win. They can never take that part away from us ever, ever.”

After her comments, Perry led the crowd in a moment of silence to honor the 22 killed and 59 hospitalized in the wake of the attack.