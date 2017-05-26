Man Creates Hoverboard That Flys 10,000 Feet In The Air And Goes Going 93 MPH (Video)

Former professional jet skier Franky Zapata may have unlocked the keys to the future.

His hoverboard technology is being looked at by the US Army for its combat soldiers, and he even set a Guinness World Record a few years ago by flying it nearly a mile in the air. Zapata claims that his device has speeds capable up to 93 mph, and uses an “Independent Propulsion Unit” to take off and fly.

While the videos don’t do the “Flyboard” justice, Zapata claims it can fly consistently at a height of 10,000 feet, almost seven times that of the Empire State Building. So will our military soon be utilizing hoverboard technology? Maybe. Last year, Zapata told his company, Zapata Racing, to Implant Science, a Department of Homeland Security supplier.

Via Barstool Sports