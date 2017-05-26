Niall Horan’s Advice He Received From Justin Bieber: “You Never Really Know When You’re Finished”

Harry Styles isn’t the only One Directioner celebrating a budding solo career. We’re playing Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands” on rotation, and his new style is a sure departure from the One Direction sound we grew to love.

In fact, it’s been a big adjustment for Niall, no longer recording, performing, and traveling with four (then three) other band mates. “Every now and then you’re like, ‘Hell, where is everyone?’ You’re sitting in an airport lounge, they call you for a plane, and you don’t stand up initially because you’re waiting on ­everyone else, you know? ‘Oh, Louis’ll be back from the toilet in a minute.”

While Niall draws inspiration from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Fleetwood Mac, and the Rolling Stones, there is no doubt he followed the meteoric rise of Justin Bieber, transforming from a virtual unknown to one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

These days, Niall gets advice directly from the source. He said, “Bieber told me that you never really know when you’re finished. He thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got ‘Love Yourself’ at the last minute. I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run ’cause I was writin’ crap stuff up until then.”

Niall remains close with his 1D band mates, and knows this hiatus will be over at some point or another. “We’ll always have mutual respect. When it will be, I don’t know. I ­prefer not to do it after I’m 40. I’d prefer the next few years.”

Via Billboard