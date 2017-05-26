U2’s Bono Hung Out With George W. Bush At His Ranch In Crawford Yesterday

So…how are you feeling today? If you got home late from last night’s U2 concert at AT&T Stadium, chances are you’re still recovering from the epic concert.

It turns out U2 lead singer Bono wasn’t hanging out in his hotel room the whole time during his stay in DFW. In fact, he took a bit of a trip out of town.

George W. Bush posted a picture of himself and Bono (below) at his ranch in Crawford, Texas on his Instagram account yesterday. President George W. Bush mentioned that he and Bono talked about their shared commitment to saving lives in Africa, as well as the work of the Bush Center.

I don’t know about you, but it’s one of the coolest Texas pictures I’ve seen in a long time!

Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice. @laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of @thebushcenter, @onecampaign, @PEPFAR, and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on May 26, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.