We’re Now Making Lipstick Out Of Toilet Paper, And It Doesn’t Look That Bad!

We know, we know, Another crazy beauty trend just like all the others.

But this one is definitely not like all the others.

How many of y’all have looked at a roll of toilet paper and thought, “man that would look really good on my face.” 27-year-old Greta Agazzi created a textile lip look using toilet paper! She said her goal was to create a crinkly tissue paper look, and she definitely succeded.

But why toilet paper? Agazzi said, “Toilet paper is used in the [special effects] makeup to create texture underneath the base, so that’s where I took the technique. I often try to create lip arts focused on the concept of texture. This time I wanted to go for a kind of gift wrap effect.”

It looks amazing, as soon as you forget that it’s actually toilet paper!

Via Seventeen