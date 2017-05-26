We’re Now Making Lipstick Out Of Toilet Paper, And It Doesn’t Look That Bad!

May 26, 2017 8:55 AM
We know, we know,  Another crazy beauty trend just like all the others.

But this one is definitely not like all the others.

How many of y’all have looked at a roll of toilet paper and thought, “man that would look really good on my face.”  27-year-old Greta Agazzi created a textile lip look using toilet paper!  She said her goal was to create a crinkly tissue paper look, and she definitely succeded.

But why toilet paper?  Agazzi said, “Toilet paper is used in the [special effects] makeup to create texture underneath the base, so that’s where I took the technique.  I often try to create lip arts focused on the concept of texture.  This time I wanted to go for a kind of gift wrap effect.”

It looks amazing, as soon as you forget that it’s actually toilet paper!

Via Seventeen

