Ariana Grande Will Return To Manchester For A Tribute Concert

May 27, 2017 11:11 AM
Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester sooner than expected. She has decided to headline a huge concert dedicated to the victims of the Manchester bombing. The tribute will be held in the city, almost a week from Sunday.

Ariana’s people are reaching out to the biggest names in music to join her. The tribute concert will be held in another large arena in Manchester, but it won’t be the arena where the bombings took place.

Live Nation will produce the event and they’ve said all proceeds will go to the victim’s families.

While this is a noble action, many have a problem with the tribute image Ariana created, which depicts a black ribbon but with her iconic bunny ears added on:

Some feel that the image is selfish, claiming that we should be celebrating British pride, not Ariana pride…

