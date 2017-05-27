Jimmy Fallon Is In Hot Water For Making Fun Of The Deaf

Jimmy Fallon recently did a skit with Jamie Foxx, which some people are claiming was intensive to the deaf people.

In the skit Jamie Fox ended the skit doing fake sign language to the camera. While the audience laughed, several members of the deaf community are outraged, like Nyle DiMarco.

DiMarco has also worked for FOX but in a statement he insisted that, “It is straight up disrespectful to make up sign language. Everything is in gibberish.”

You can’t help of think about the crazy person at Mandela’s funeral who actually didn’t know sign langue, instead he just made random hand gestures.

Via TMZ