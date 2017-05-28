Boy is Ejected from Water Slide in California

May 28, 2017 11:31 AM
The one thing you don’t want to happen on an amusement ride happened to a 10 year old boy.

The grand opening of a water park in Dublin California, took a turn for the worst. A boy was going down the new water slide and slipped off the slide and skid across the concrete. The boy only had a few  minor scratches and was treated by First aid at the park. “We got him into first aid and they checked him out,” John Rodems, Dublin Director of Parks and Community Services, said to NBC Bay Area. “He was in good spirits. He was smiling. I think he was a little stunned coming out of the transition area a little bit.” The slide has since been shut down and by park officials, and could be shut down for a couple days until officials can come up with a plan to prevent this incident from happening again.

