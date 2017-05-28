Groom Cancels Wedding After Seeing Footage From Fiance`s Bachelorette Party (NSFW)

May 28, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Bachelorette Party, Canceled Wedding, NSFW

Talk about a Crazy bachelorette party.

Bachelorette party’s are supposed to be a fun time and can get a little wild. But this Bachelorette party may have gone to far. A video was posted to a Facebook account and has since been shared over 17,000 times. In the video the bride to be can be seen having sex with a stripper, while all her brides maids cheer her on. The groom immediately called off the big day after seeing the footage, say’s the post. Your Friends are supposed to help keep you from getting in to to much trouble, not get your wedding called off. The footage below is a bit graphic, watch at your on risk.

