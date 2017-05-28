Homer Simpson Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

With how accurate The Simpsons predict the future, this was bound to happen.

On Saturday night the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, inducted a new member. Homer Jay Simpson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in honor of the 25th anniversary of The Simpsons episode “Homer at Bat,” which aired back in February of 1992. Homer was even given a plaque with quite the interesting inscription. “Inept safety inspector turned citywide softball hero. Right fielder led Springfield nuclear plant to city championship game, then sacrificed his body to win it all, Nearly supplanted by lineup of all-world superstar ringers, came through in a pinch — and came to in time for the next episode. Girthy right-handed hitter powered many a mighty wallop during celebrated 1992 season with ‘Wonderbat’ — his secret weapon. Lack of mobility in the field was no match for moves atop the dugout. Found fame as Bush League mascot phenom, parlaying his ‘elephant walk’ into a taste of the majors. Unacquainted with scientific concepts, only isotopes of which he was aware played at Duff Stadium, where uncanny knowledge of Southwestern palate exposed team’s impending move to Albuquerque.” Check out the plaque below.