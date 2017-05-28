Iconic Dallas Billboard gets an Unnoticeable Makeover

Anyone who drives down I-35 in Dallas has probably seen the waterfall billboard.

Or if you’ve lived in Dallas the last 55 years you know exactly where the Coors Light waterfall is. The waterfall billboard has been towering over I-35 for over 5 decades now and has just gotten a new make over. Though this touch up can’t be seen from the highway but from the back side of the billboard. According to WFAA when the Monogram Residential Trust built the new Alexan apartments, which stands right behind the billboard, they wanted to advertise “A room with a view”. The company then asked local artist Kyle Steed, to come up with a design to cover up the hunk of metal on the backside of the billboard. Steed tells WFAA “To be a part of something like that history is very humbling,” Steed said. “It’s an honor to have a piece of my work on the backside of that.” Check out the backside if the waterfall billboard in the pic below, or go drive downtown and check it out for yourself.