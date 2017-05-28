Massive Security Seen At Ariana Grande’s House

May 28, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, ariana grande, Joan Grande, Manchester, Security

Ariana Grade may be brave for choosing to return to Manchester after the attacks, but she’s being very careful. Her family home has been surrounded by swarms of security guards ever since her return to the states.

It doesn’t stop there, multiple security vehicles have been seen positioned outside her mother’s house in Boca Raton. She lives in a gated community but Joan Grande isn’t taking any chances. In addition to a private security force, two police cars have been stationed outside the house.

It makes sense. As the target of a horrific terrorist attack, Ariana has become a nation treasure of sorts. Choosing to go back for a tribute concert makes her a living symbol of American freedom and bravery.

Via TMZ

