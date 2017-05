Strange latte’s seem to be replacing unicorns as the new trend. As of the avocado latte wasn’t strange enough. A coffee shop has taking the fad to a new level with this iPhone latte.

Really, it’s just the box an iPhone comes in, but filled with latte. And don’t forget the Apple logo, which they perfectly captured with foam. Now we’re really getting into gimmick territory with this one…

Via Mashable