Ariana Grande’s Mom Shares a Touching Message on Memorial Day

As many mourners gather today for a vigil exactly one week after the Manchester attack, Ariana Grande’s mom, Joan Grande, shared a few words with everyone for Memorial Day.

The explosion after pop star’s concert in Manchester, England, May 22 and killed 22 people while injuring more than 60. Many artists have reached out to share sentiments and prayers. Ariana has tweeted out that she would return to Manchester to put on a benefit concert for those affected by the attack.

On Monday, Joan Grande, shared her message of hope. According to reports by TMZ and ABC News, Joan was also an aide in rushing fans to a safe place backstage during the attack.