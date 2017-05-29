BREAKING: Tiger Woods Busted For DUI

Famous golfer, Tiger Woods, has been arrested for driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida. Tiger was stopped by cops at around 3 AM on Monday night and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was eventually released from Palm Beach County Jail at 10:50 AM. Though he was charged with driving under the influence, so expect a court date in the near future.

Tiger’s had other incidents in the past. Back in 2009, during his split with his wife, Elin Nordegren, the two got into a violent fight which ended with Tiger crashing his car into a tree. Though no charges were brought up.

Via TMZ