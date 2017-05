Dallas Cowboy Nolan Carroll was arrested Monday morning for a DWI Charge.

Dallas police pulled over a vehicle after committing a traffic violation on in the 2200 block of McKinney avenue at 2:23 a.m. According to WFAA Carroll posted bail this afternoon at 2:45. Carroll signed with the Cowboys in March after spending the previous three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Carroll is a six-year NFL veteran. You can see the mugshot below.