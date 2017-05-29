Great White Shark Jumps Into 73-Year-Old’s Boat: “I Was Losing A Fair Amount Of Blood. I Thought ‘Oh My God, I’ve Got To Get Out Of Here’.”

Terry Selwood was fishing for snapper off Evans Head in Australia when an unexpected visitor leapt into his boat.

A 9ft long Great White Shark weighing nearly 440lbs jumped into his boat, striking the fisherman. Selwood told ABC News, “I caught a blur of something coming over the boat. The pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees. He came right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor.”

Selwood’s boat only measures around 13ft long, so the shark took up the majority of the space, making difficult to maneuver around especially when it started thrashing around. Selwood continued saying, “I couldn’t get out quick enough onto the gunnel (the back of the boat). I was losing a fair amount of blood, I was stunned, I couldn’t register what happened and then I thought ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to get out of here.”

Eventually, he was able to radio local marine rescue volunteers who were able to rescue him from his boat, which now belonged to the shark. When asked if this would stop him from fishing in the future, Selwood said “no way in the world. I think next time I might find a crocodile to wrestle, just to stay in the limelight,” he joked.

