Green Ranger, Jason David Frank, Speaks On Assassination Attempt At Comic Con

Jason David Frank, best known for playing the Green Ranger Tommy Oliver, on Power Rangers was the target of an assassination attempt at Phoenix Comic-Con.

Police arrested 31-year-old Matthew Sterling after he entered the event at the Phoenix Convention Center with multiple weapons, including three guns and a knife. A search of Sterling’s smartphone revealed a calendar reminder that said “KILL JDF,” the actor’s initials.

Maricopa County Deputy Attorney Ed Leiter said that the suspect, at his initial court appearance, indicated that he intended to “have a showdown and kill God knows how many more cops.” Luckily, Frank sustained no injuries from the incident, and said he does not know the suspect, but will pray for him. He also called for increased security at comic conventions, a plea he has made in the past. He said, “This incident is an eye-opening situation to increase and add more securities to all Comic-Cons around the world. Due to the increased securities for the duration of the show, we are banning all prop weapons, however, please do not let this hinder your creativity in the festival atmosphere.”

Sterling is being charged with one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

