Orlando Bloom And James Corden Are ‘Sexy IT Guy’ Strippers In Hilarious Late Late Skit (Video)

May 29, 2017 8:41 AM
N0t enough office-romance fantasies involve the IT guys, but James Corden and Orlando Bloom are determined to shift the tide.

A new sketch from The Late Late Show has Corden and Bloom pose as IT guys, who help their fellow employees whose computers won’t turn on.  What better way to turn on some computers than an electrifying strip routine o the tune of Yello’s “Oh Yeah?”

Seriously, if you can think of a better way, let us know!

The pair shake their hips, rip their shirts, spray each other with water and grind on the desk, determined to turn the computer on with their sexy moves.  “Just another day in IT” as Bloom says.

Check out the hilarious video below!

Via E!

