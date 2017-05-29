Would You Buy A Used Car From This Dog Wearing A Suit? Of Course You Would.

Everyone, meet Gilda. This adorable pup is the star of one of YouTube’s fastest growing viral videos. Gilda stars as “Brussels Griffon,” the world’s most adorable car salesman who’s trying to get you to shop at the fictional Brus Griffin’s Motor World.

Clad in a tiny suit and an even tinier tie, Brus Griffin goes through the usual used car spiel, but we’re thinking we can trust her because it’s a freakin’ cute little dog wearing people clothes!!

As Brus Griffin boasts, “Our prices are dangerously low because I can’t read! Should a dog be selling cars? Probably not. Come get yours today before the government catches wind of this and shuts us down!”

Via HuffPost