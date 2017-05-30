Boyfriend Accidently Gives Girlfriend Bouquet Of Kale After A Fight

May 30, 2017 6:19 AM
Jamarcus Guillory recently got into a little spat with his girlfriend, Jailyn Hernandez, when he decided to try to mend their relationship with a nice bouquet of flowers.

The bouquet Jamarcus bought, however, did not contain any flowers.  Jamarcus ended up buying Jailyn a beautiful bouquet of kale, and it’s freakin’ adorable.

Jailyn’s tweet has gone absolutely viral, and everyone is in love with how sweet Jamarcus’ intentions were.  Jailyn said, “I mean we thought it was funny, but I didn’t know it was this funny.”

