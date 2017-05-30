Did Trump Just Flip Off The Italian Prime Minister?

A picture can say a thousand words, however it doesn’t always tell a truthful story.

A few days ago, an image of President Trump surfaced of him “flipping off” the Italian Prime Minister. As you can see in the image below, it doesn’t appear that Trump is really giving the bird. It looks like he’s simply brushing his face with his middle finger extended.

Ok, ok. It’s not uncommon for people to use that finger to point, scratch, etc. Needless to say, but more digging is required.

So we found the original video. Watch carefully. It looks like Trump thought he was going to speak first. While his mic isn’t on, you can see Trump lean in and say, “Good morning. Good morning.” At the exact same time, the Italian Prime Minister is also saying, “Good morning.”

And that’s when it happens. Trump pauses, and then bam…the “finger.”

Sorry y’all, this one is too close to call for us. The only fair way to settle things is if Trump gave a statement about it, but odds are that’s not going to happen. So, let’s take a poll.