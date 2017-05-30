Nicki Minaj Hung Out With The “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks At The Cannes Film Festival

By all accounts the “Hot Felon,” or “Mugshot Bae” Jeremy Meeks has done everything to turn his life around.

Once denied from entering the UK due to his long rap sheet, Meeks has turned his good fortune into a modeling career, which now has him hanging out at some of the poshest sports in entertainment, including the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Thank you Philipp plein for an amazing show and Cannes experience !!! A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on May 25, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Meeks walked in fashion designer Philipp Plein’s show in Cannes Wednesday, and was photographed with Minaj Thursday night at the amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Amazing time at @amfar with @nickiminaj @philippplein78 @alecmonopoly A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

New hot couple alert?

