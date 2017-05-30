Nicki Minaj Hung Out With The “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks At The Cannes Film Festival

May 30, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Cannes film festival, hot felon, Jeremy Meeks, mugshot bae, new couple alert?, nikci minaj

By all accounts the “Hot Felon,” or “Mugshot Bae” Jeremy Meeks has done everything to turn his life around.

Once denied from entering the UK due to his long rap sheet, Meeks has turned his good fortune into a modeling career, which now has him hanging out at some of the poshest sports in entertainment, including the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Thank you Philipp plein for an amazing show and Cannes experience !!!

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Meeks walked in fashion designer Philipp Plein’s show in Cannes Wednesday, and was photographed with Minaj Thursday night at the amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Amazing time at @amfar with @nickiminaj @philippplein78 @alecmonopoly

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

New hot couple alert?

Via Complex

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live