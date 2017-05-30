Nicki Minaj Hung Out With The “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks At The Cannes Film Festival

By all accounts the “Hot Felon,” or “Mugshot Bae” Jeremy Meeks has done everything to turn his life around.
Once denied from entering the UK due to his long rap sheet, Meeks has turned his good fortune into a modeling career, which now has him hanging out at some of the poshest sports in entertainment, including the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Meeks walked in fashion designer Philipp Plein’s show in Cannes Wednesday, and was photographed with Minaj Thursday night at the amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
New hot couple alert?
Via Complex