Saved By The Bell…The Musical??? Producer Peter Engel Asked For Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Help

Attention 90s kids! Your favorite TV show is getting a musical!

Famed Saved by the Bell Producer, Peter Engel says there’s a musical in the works. He even has a pretty good idea of who should star as the singing Zack Morris. Any guesses as to who? Pop star, Justin Bieber!

Unfortunately, the Biebs is too old and too famous for the role. However, the idea is to find someone just like him.

Engel has even reached out to Lin-Manuel Miranda to help with the writing since he’s a huge SBTB fan. While it doesn’t look like Miranda has be inked for the musical, Engel was kind enough to give him and engraves Saved by the Bell watch from twenty-something years ago.

As for the original cast, they will not be a part of the musical, but Engel does hope they’ll come to the show.

By the way, there is an unofficial SBTB musical called Bayside! The Musical!