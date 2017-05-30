The JetComfy Makes Sure You’ll Never Have Trouble Sleeping On A Plane Again

Trying to score a quick nap on a plane can often be one of the worst, most uncomfortable experiences in a person’s life.

The space is way too small, often you’re sitting next to a stranger and they get mad if you lean on them without their permission (Sorry!), and you can’t lay down in the middle of the aisle because the flight attendants are just mean and say it’s “against policy.”

So how can one nap comfortably on a plane when neck pillows can sometimes be cumbersome, and your arm starts to hurt after a little while? Introducing the “JetComfy.” It’s a cushioned platform with an adjustable arm that clips right to your armrest. You can adjust the arm to your desired height for comfortable nap capabilities.

Even though it takes up some armrest space, co-founder David Brecht said it’s only a “very tiny portion,” and if the JetComfy wasn’t there, your arm would be taking up that space anyway.

The JetComfy retails for $49.99 on their website, and $39.99 on Amazon, and meets all TA guidelines.

Via HuffPost