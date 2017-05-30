U2’s Trip To Texas Was Not Complete Without A Stop At Whataburger

Even some of the biggest rock stars in the world know where to grab the best burgers for a late-night meal.

U2 recently made a couple of stops in Texas as part of their Joshua Tree Tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the album. And after playing a gig for a couple of hours, we bet they get pretty hungry. But what’s always delicious and open late at night after their shows let out?

Texans know. The always reliable oh so delicious Whataburger, and that’s where U2 decided they needed to be too. After playing a show at Houston’s NRG Stadium, they took a couple of photos with fans while they enjoyed a meal at a local Whataburger.

Bono and The Edge were not available for photos, but we can only assume they were knee-deep in a pile of taquitos and honey butter chicken biscuits.

Via Chron.com