Barron Trump Thought Kathy Griffin’s Picture Was Real

TMZ is reporting that Barron Trump, President Trump’s 11-year-old son is taking the picture of Kathy Griffin holding a beheaded image of his father’s face.
Barron was apparently watching TV when the image came on, and he started to scream for his mother in panic because he thought it was his dad’s actually face.
President Trump blasted Griffin on Twitter, telling her she should be ashamed of herself.
Donald Trump Jr, also tweeted that his children are having a hard time with the image.
Many celebrities, including Anderson Cooper and Chelsea Clinton have come out condemning the picture
TMZ is also reporting that the Secret Service is investigating the shoot, which is normal protocol if there is any mock violence against the president.