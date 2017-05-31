Check Out This Map Of Each State’s Most Misspelled Word

We probably don’t need to tell you, but just in case you didn’t know, this week is Spelling Bee Week.

The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee began yesterday, and to celebrate the occasion, Google released a map of the word each state misspelled the most, according to their data.

They looked at what each state googled “how to spell…” the most in 2017, and the results are quite shocking and at some times hilarious. For example, California’s most misspelled word is “beautiful.” Oklahoma is “patient,” and Wisconsin’s is “Wisconsin.”

We know you’re wondering, and Texas’ most misspelled word is “maintenance.”

Check out the full map below!

America's most misspelled words – it's #spellingbee week and we mapped top "how to spell" searches by state#dataviz pic.twitter.com/oHkRHj8Eku — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

And in case you missed it, in a little twist of irony, this map even had a misspelled word! For Washington D.C., they said they misspelled “ninety” the most, but on the map wrote it as “ninety.” THey revised it, eventually, but probably not before a few groans and moans in the office!

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

Via Mashable