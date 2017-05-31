Everyone Keeps An Average of 13 Secrets

Psychologists did a ton of research and organized over 13,000 secrets into 38 categories like drug and alcohol use, hidden relationships and crimes.

Out of all these secrets and all these categories, somehow, the scientists figured out that the average for each of us is 13 secrets that we carry around.

The study found that at least five of the secrets people keep are ones they had never told to anybody.

Also, the most common secrets are about money, theft, a hidden relationship and being unhappy at work.

But it’s no secret that keeping secrets can be burdensome.

“People have this curious way of talking about secrets as laying them down or unburdening them,” said lead researcher, Michael Slepian, a professor of management at Columbia Business School.

“We found that when people were thinking about their secrets, they actually acted as if they were burdened by physical weight. It seems to have this powerful effect even when they’re not hiding a secret in the moment.”

This must be why we created priests and therapists… to lighten our load when what we’re carrying seems too risky to share secrets with friends and family.