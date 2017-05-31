Flight Attendant’s “Despactio” Remix Goes Viral

Javier Otero, a steward for low-cost Irish airline Ryanair, sang his interpretation of the Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber smash hit over the intercom during a flight from Gran Canaria to Seville last week.

The video of his performance in which he changed the song’s lyrics and title to “Dos Euritos” (two little Euros) to promote the sale of scratch-off tickets, was shared to Facebook on Saturday May 27, 2017.