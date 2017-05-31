Flight Attendant’s “Despactio” Remix Goes Viral

May 31, 2017 4:05 PM
Javier Otero, a steward for low-cost Irish airline Ryanair, sang his interpretation of the Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber smash hit over the intercom during a flight from Gran Canaria to Seville last week.

The video of his performance in which he changed the song’s lyrics and title to “Dos Euritos” (two little Euros) to promote the sale of scratch-off tickets, was shared to Facebook on Saturday May 27, 2017.

“I am the one who does the public announcements,” Otero, from the southwestern city of Cadiz, told BuzzFeed España. “And I like to do them my way, with a little grace, so that they are not boring, since in Ryanair they give me a freedom that other airlines do not give its workers.”

-source via huffingtonpost.com

