Oshiri Tantei is the most popular children’s book series in Japan right now. It’s a series of stories about an anthropomorphic rear end that solves crimes! It’s a crime solving/crime fighting BUTT!!!

The most popular children's book series in Japan is Oshiri Tantei ("The Butt Detective") about an anthropomorphic derriere who solves crimes pic.twitter.com/gPI4Aq5yut — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 28, 2017

The Butt Detective is by all accounts a perfect gentleman, with incredible manners, except with the fact that his face looks like a butt, and sometimes he’ll blow some gas from his face every once in a while. Honestly, we’d be disappointed if he didn’t.

Via Rare