CNN has ‘terminated its agreement with Kathy Griffin’ to co-host their annual New Year’s Eve show, following the photo of her holding a prop of the president’s head.

The announcement was made via Twitter.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Her co-host and friend, Anderson Cooper, also blasted the photo on Tuesday.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” Cooper tweeted.